Federal Reserve's Powell sees continuing rate increases as 'appropriate': Senate testimony

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated in his semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to Congress on Wednesday his stance that "ongoing rate increases will be appropriate" and the pace of those changes will depend on incoming data as the central bank tightens policy to tame inflation.

"My colleagues and I are acutely aware that high inflation imposes significant hardship, especially on those least able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing, and transportation," Powell said in his prepared opening statement. "We are highly attentive to the risks high inflation poses to both sides of our mandate, and we are strongly committed to returning inflation to our 2% objective."

He pointed out that recent indicators "suggest that real gross domestic product growth has picked up this quarter, with consumption spending remaining strong." Growth in business fixed investment seems to be slowing and the housing sector also appears to be softening, partly because of higher mortgage rates, he said.

"The tightening in financial conditions that we have seen in recent months should continue to temper growth and help bring demand into better balance with supply," Powell added. Meanwhile, the labor market remains "extremely tight."

Furthermore, he repeated that the Fed will need to be nimble in responding to incoming data as inflation suprised to the upside over the past year "and further surprises could be in store," he said. "The American economy is very strong and well positioned to handle tighter monetary policy."

At 9:46 AM ET, the U.S. Dollar Index slips to 104.34 after touching as high as 104.95 early Wednesday.

