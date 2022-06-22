Fed's Harker says neutral rate should be above 3% by end of 2022

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said Wednesday that the central bank should get to the neutral interest rate of 2.5% "quickly," he told Yahoo Finance in an interview, adding that "we should be above 3% by end of year."

The neutral rate is the theoretical fed funds rate at which monetary policy is neither expansionary nor contractionary.

Harker pointed to the upcoming FOMC meeting in July, saying he's not certain whether the Fed should hike the benchmark interest rate target range by 75 basis points or 50 bps.

"75 bps rate hike helps us get to neutral stance," Harker told Yahoo Finance. But "If demand softens quicker than I expect, 50 bps hike for July may be good."

At the last meeting, the Fed's policymaking arm had lifted the policy rate by 75 bps, the biggest such increase since 1994, to bring down persistently high inflation. The risk of a recession, though, has gotten financial markets on edge as some anticipate the central bank to hike into recession, while others think the Fed will back off its monetary-tightening policy amid softening growth in some sectors of the economy as well as tighter financial conditions. Earlier, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he sees continuing rate increases as "appropriate" to dull inflation.

Going forward, "inflation could still be north of 5% next year, then down to 2.5% following year," above the Fed's inflation target of 2%. In the meantime, "we want to bring inflation down in a way where we don't dramatically impact labor market," of which is still "very tight," he added.

Towards the end of May, Harker said he expected two more 50-basis point rate hikes.