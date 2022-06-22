INmune Bio gets US patent covering use of XPro for neurological disorders

Jun. 22, 2022

  • INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) said it received a U.S. patent covering a use of its therapy XPro, which is being explored to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders.
  • The U.S. Patent No. 11,365,229 is titled “Methods of treating neurological diseases,” is directed toward use of Dominant Negative Tumor Necrosis Factor (DN-TNF) variants, such as INmune's XPro, by peripheral administration for crossing the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and CNS diseases, the company said in a June 22 press release.
  • The patent will provide coverage till Sept. 10, 2033, unless extended.
  • The company noted that it is developing XPro, a pegylated DN-TNF composition also known as pegipanermin, to treat neurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s Disease , treatment-resistant depression and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
  • "This patent is the product of real-life data using DN-TNF in both pre-clinical studies and the completed human Phase I study in Alzheimer’s Disease. DN-TNF crosses the BBB to decrease neuroinflammation, decrease neurodegeneration, improve synaptic function and promote myelin repair," said INmune's Associate General Counsel Joshua Schoonover.
