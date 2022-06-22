Pasithea buys Alpha-5 Integrin, developer of an antibody for neurodegenerative diseases

Jun. 22, 2022 9:47 AM ETPasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

ALS acronym on colorful wooden cubes

chrupka/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) on Wednesday said it had acquired Alpha-5 Integrin LLC, a privately-held preclinical-stage company developing a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple sclerosis.
  • Deal for $3.75M, payable in 3.26M KTTA shares at $1.15/share, which represents a nearly 14% premium to KTTA's closing price on Tuesday, along with 1M warrants.
  • The deal expands the company's pipeline by adding a new drug. Along with the Alpha-5 development program, KTTA will also be acquiring a wet lab and scientific team to develop its existing tolerizing vaccine and complementary program.
  • "Our plan is to file an Alpha-5 investigational new drug application with an orphan drug designation by the end of 2023,” said KTTA CEO Tiago Reis Marques.
  • KTTA stock -2% to $0.99 in early trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.