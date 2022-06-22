Pasithea buys Alpha-5 Integrin, developer of an antibody for neurodegenerative diseases
Jun. 22, 2022 9:47 AM ETPasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) on Wednesday said it had acquired Alpha-5 Integrin LLC, a privately-held preclinical-stage company developing a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple sclerosis.
- Deal for $3.75M, payable in 3.26M KTTA shares at $1.15/share, which represents a nearly 14% premium to KTTA's closing price on Tuesday, along with 1M warrants.
- The deal expands the company's pipeline by adding a new drug. Along with the Alpha-5 development program, KTTA will also be acquiring a wet lab and scientific team to develop its existing tolerizing vaccine and complementary program.
- "Our plan is to file an Alpha-5 investigational new drug application with an orphan drug designation by the end of 2023,” said KTTA CEO Tiago Reis Marques.
- KTTA stock -2% to $0.99 in early trading.