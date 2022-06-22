Chevron signs agreements for more US LNG, Tellurian still absent

In two separate transactions announced Wednesday, Chevron (CVX) purchased LNG supplies from US exporters. From Cheniere (LNG), Chevron (CVX) purchased 2mpta, with full deliveries beginning in 2027 and continuing for 15yrs. From Venture Global, a private LNG developer which took final investment decision on its Plaquemines facility in May, Chevron (CVX) purchased 2mtpa for 20yrs.

One million tons of LNG is equivalent to ~49MMbtu, or ~8.9mboe, or 24kboe/d. Indicating that Chevron (CVX) signed up for ~97kboe/d of supply Wednesday, marking a significant pivot. The company has struggled to develop large projects in recent decades, with TCO in Kazakhstan seeing delays and cost overruns prior to the pandemic, and Gorgon famously coming in almost 50% over budget at $54b. By signing LNG offtake agreements with third-party developers, Chevron (CVX) can continue to grow its LNG business without taking development risk.

Of note, Tellurian's (TELL) wasn't able to land supply contracts with Chevron (CVX), or Germany's EnBW. The company's chairman, Charif Souki, indicated the company would sign agreements and take final investment decision at Driftwood in April; however, nothing has been announced and Tellurian (TELL) elected not to host a quarterly investor call in May. Given the bullish commentary from the chairman, bullish commodity tape, and bullish contracting environment, Tellurian (TELL) investors may begin to question why management has been unable to capitalize in recent months.