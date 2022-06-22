Sabre renews distribution deal with MENA's travel group Wingie Enuygun
Jun. 22, 2022 9:51 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) -0.4% told Wednesday it has renewed its global distribution agreement in the multi-year deal with Wingie Enuygun Group, an online travel marketplace across the Middle East and North Africa.
- Under the renewal agreement, Wingie Enuygun will use Sabre Red 360 to deliver personalized travel packages for its customers.
- "The online sector is at the forefront of travel's recovery, so there is a huge opportunity for Wingie Enuygun to position itself for growth. Wingie Enuygun's decision to extend its partnership with Sabre will enable the company to tap into increased traveler demand through this time of 'revenge travel' and beyond."
