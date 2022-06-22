Vistra (NYSE:VST) said on Wednesday it contracted nearly 6.9 GW of generation at a weighted average clearing price of $37.20 per MW-day, totaling $94M in revenue for the 2023-24 planning year, in a capacity auction held by PJM Interconnection.

Including $70M-$75M in incremental revenue from existing retail and other third-party bilateral sales above the capacity auction clearing price, Vistra (VST) estimates revenues for the planning year starting June 2023 at $164M-$169M from the auction.

Vistra (VST) is one of "three top utility stocks to buy to help pay your AC bill," according to Steven Cress in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.