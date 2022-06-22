JX Luxventure approves $5M in share repurchase program, signs $30M sales agreement

Jun. 22, 2022 9:57 AM ETJX Luxventure Limited (LLL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $5M of its shares during a 12-month period by Sun Ice Lei, CEO.
  • The funds for the repurchases under the program will be personally provided by Sun Ice Lei.
  • In June-mid, Jin Xuan Luxury Tourism, company subsidiary, entered into and executed a Framework Agreement on Strategic Cooperation with Hainan Douxing Cultural Media wherein the latter will sell the former's cross-border merchandise up to $30M on the live-stream E-commerce shows.
  • The agreement with Hainan Douxing is the fourth major cross-border merchandise-related contract signed by its subsidiaries.
  • The company expects four major contracts signed this year will increase the revenue of our cross-border merchandise business segment significantly in 2022.
