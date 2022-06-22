Altria Group (NYSE:MO) fell in early trading on Wednesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the FDA is set to order Juul E-Cigarettes off the U.S. market.

Sources indicated U.S. health officials will reject Juul's application to sell tobacco- and menthol-flavored products after conducting a review period over two years.

The FDA could officially announce its decision later on Wednesday. Looking ahead, Juul could appeal the decision with the FDA or challenge it in court.

Altria (MO) fell 7.32% in early trading. Meanwhile, shares of 22nd Century Group (XXII) spiked 23.31% after the report. XXII noted it is selling the first and only 95% reduced nicotine content cigarette compliant with the renewed federal policy initiative to require all cigarettes sold in the U.S. be made minimally or non-addictive.

