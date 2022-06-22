Twitter, Shopify team up on product-sales integration

Jun. 22, 2022 10:02 AM ETShopify Inc. (SHOP), TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Shopify sign on their headquarters building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) have teamed up on an integration to put merchants' products directly in front of Twitter followers, part of Twitter's ongoing e-commerce initiatives.

Merchants who install an add-on to make Twitter Shopping one of their sales channels will be able to link their accounts, and then create a product set and add products.

"Choose how you want to display your product: a smaller Shop Spotlight carousel under your bio or a more extensive Twitter Shop," Shopify says.

The Shop Spotlight carousel will offer a compact look at up to five products, while a "Twitter Shop" will allow merchants to showcase up to 50 items.

The sales channel automatically syncs products (including images, titles and descriptions), and clicking on a product funnels a buyer through to a Web checkout.

The companies also tout the ability to use Twitter's Ads platform to create a campaign to drive traffic to "shoppable" profiles.

The new approach replaces one from years ago when Twitter and Shopify teamed up on "Buy now" buttons in tweets.

