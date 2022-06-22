VBI outlines next steps for brain cancer vaccine candidate after orphan drug designation

Jun. 22, 2022

  • VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) stock added 9.1% to $0.84 in Wednesday morning trading after closing nearly 15% higher in the previous session, as the company outlined the next steps for the development of its brain cancer vaccine candidate following the U.S. FDA's orphan drug designation.
  • The FDA on Friday granted the designation for VBIV's vaccine candidate VBI-1901 to treat glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive type of brain cancer.
  • The FDA's orphan drug designation program expedites the development and evaluation of a drug or biological product to prevent a rare disease or condition.
  • VBIV in a statement on Wednesday outlined the next steps for the development of VBI-1901. It said it expects to initiate a clinical study in Q3 2022 in recurrent GBM patients, with potential to support an accelerated approval application.
  • VBIV also expects to initiate evaluation of primary GBM patients as part of its INSIGhT adaptive platform trial.
  • VBI-1901 had previously in June last year got the FDA's fast track designation for the treatment of recurrent GBM in patients with first tumor recurrence.
