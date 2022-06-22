Despite concerns on pilot shortages and rising ticket costs that threaten demand dynamics, Citi sees significant upside for shares of major airline carriers.

Equity analyst Stephen Trent advised clients that the pandemic created a pent-up demand dynamic that is “like no other.” Combined with relatively low capacity, demand is projected to remain resilient while elevated prices persist. For the big four airlines Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Trent sees this as a very encouraging environment despite recessionary risks.

Additionally, as a recession grows more likely, Trent indicated his belief that the market is overrating the risks to airlines by comparing apples in the current market pullback to oranges in pullbacks observed in 2001 and 2008.

“The market still seems to underappreciate the extent to which the major carriers have de-risked their operations since the credit crunch,” he said. “Such measures include re-fleeting, relatively low capacity per capita – perhaps due in part to longer-term consolidation trends and to a jagged recovery from COVID, and significantly more co-branded card revenue than they generated a decade ago.”

Overall, he told clients the big four remain “on much stronger footing against an

economic slowdown, versus the past.” Among that cohort, Delta Air Lines (DAL) was preferred as the top pick at the bank, while United Airlines (UAL) was also “Buy” rated. American Airlines (AAL) was viewed as the most risky amongst the bunch given its comparatively larger debt load as interest rates continue to rise.

Read more on American’s efforts to retain pilots amid the persistent shortage.