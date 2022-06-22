UnitedHealth launches lab management solution to cut unnecessary testing

United Health Care Corporate Headquarters Campus

Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The Optum unit of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) announced on Wednesday the launch of a laboratory benefit management solution to help health plans reduce unnecessary lab testing and ensure the administration of the most appropriate tests to their members.
  • According to the company, the new product can potentially bring about $12-36 savings per member or more than $3B annually.
  • While approximately 13B clinical lab tests are performed every year, 30% of them are deemed unnecessary, Optum said, citing studies. Unnecessary lab testing can lead to unwanted sample collection and raise the chances of inaccurate results.
  • “This new solution will help health plans determine which tests are clinically proven, streamline decisions and automate processes to significantly reduce unnecessary testing for their members and increase cost savings,” said Rob Mayer, senior vice president, and general manager of Optum.
  • In 2021, UnitedHealth (UNH) beat Street forecasts for revenue as the Optum unit outperformed.
