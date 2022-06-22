Apple takes back spot as world's most valuable company

  • Slightly one month after it lost its crown as the world's most valuable company, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is back atop the list, taking the spot from Saudi Aramco (ARMCO).
  • Shortly after the open of trading on Wednesday, Apple's (AAPL) market capitalization stood at $2.2T, while Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) was worth $2.18T.
  • Shares of the Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) were flat on Wednesday at $135.84.
  • Apple (AAPL) shares have gained slightly more than 1% over the past 5 trading sessions, including a jump on Tuesday that put it within striking distance of the oil giant. Yesterday, Investment firm UBS said Apple's (AAPL) iPhone shipments in China surged in May, up 13% year-over-year, even as overall smartphone shipments fell 9% year-over-year in the country.
  • Wedbush Securities recently reiterated that Apple (AAPL) is one of its top three stocks in the tech sector, reminding investors to focus on "secular winners."
