An environmental group filed a lawsuit on Tuesday that seeks to stop Woodside Energy's (NYSE:WDS) $12B Scarborough natural gas project off Western Australia's coast, arguing that it would further damage the Great Barrier Reef.

Woodside (WDS) said the Australian Conservation Foundation has started proceedings in the Federal Court of Australia in relation to the environmental assessment of the Scarborough project seeking an injunction to restrain offshore activities

Scarborough is far from the reef, which is near Australia's east, but the Australian Conservation Foundation, which brought the lawsuit, says the project would damage the reef because the gas, wherever it is burned, would add more carbon to the atmosphere and contribute to climate change, and the group wants the court to stop the project until its impact on the reef is more fully assessed.

If the green group wins in court, the case could indicate to Australian regulators that they need to consider broader impacts on the reef, regardless of where the project is located or fuels are consumed, and ultimately deter new fossil fuel projects from being developed anywhere in the country, legal experts told The Wall Street Journal.

Woodside (WDS) said the project - which involves drilling several wells and building a 267-mile pipeline - has been subject to rigorous environmental assessments by a range of regulators and will defend itself in court.

Woodside Energy (WDS) recently began trading on the NYSE, after completing a merger with BHP's oil and gas portfolio to create a major new global energy company.