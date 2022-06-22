Energy ETFs sink as oil dips below 100-day moving average

Jun. 22, 2022 10:58 AM ETEnergy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), VDE, XOP, USOCL1:COM, OIH, USLBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor3 Comments

Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

Energy exchange traded funds have fallen in Wednesday’s early session as the price of oil (CL1:COM) has dropped roughly 5%. Predictions of a global recession continue to grow louder, powering a demand destruction narrative in the price of crude.

Feeling the pressure are broad energy market ETFs like the SPDR Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), and Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Also sliding are exploration, production, and equipment services ETFs like the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) and VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH).

Other spot oil funds, such as the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and the United States 12 Month Oil Fund (USL), have also declined.

Daily price action: XLE -3.2%, VDE -3.4%, XOP -3.9%, OIH -4%, USO -4.2%, and USL -4.2%.

Oil now trades around $104 a barrel and has collapsed below its 100-day moving average. Furthermore, in early trading, oil dipped as low as $101.53 a barrel and has now subsided 15.8% from its recent peak of $123.68 a barrel seen last week.

In broader market news, major averages trade in the red early on after Tuesday’s rally.

