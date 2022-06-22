Morgan Stanley at Work to acquire American Financial Systems
Jun. 22, 2022 10:31 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) at Work acquired American Financial Systems, provider of nonqualified executive benefit plan solutions and services to employers of all sizes.
- "The workplace is a key story to watch over the next five years in the wealth management industry," Head of Corporate & Institutional Solutions and COO of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Jed Finn commented.
- Combining AFS with the company's workplace offering along with the proficiency of its Financial Advisors creates a powerful value proposition for plan sponsors and their participants.
- Terms of the transaction, which is expected to close during Fall 2022, were not disclosed.