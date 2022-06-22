New Relic gains as activist Jana Partners adds to its stake
Jun. 22, 2022 10:32 AM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) rose 5.2% after activist Jana Partners upped their stake in the company to 5.3%, according to a 13D filing from Tuesday.
- The increased stake comes after New Relic (NEWR) announced about two weeks ago that it appointed Kevin Galligan, a Partner of JANA Partners as part of a cooperation agreement between the activist investor and NEWR.
- The filing from Tuesday indicated that Jana picked up an additional 215,000 shares of New Relic (NEWR) after the disclosure earlier this month at an average price of $51.19. Jana holds 3.53 million shares as of the latest filing, falling just out of the top 5 holders of the stock.
- Earlier Wednesday in conjunction with the increased stake in NEWR, Dealreporter speculated that Jana could be potentially looking for the company to sell itself.
- New Relic (NEWR) short interest is 5.7%.
- Last month New Relic CFO announced he would be retiring after a 14-year tenure.