Brixmor Property shares edge up as J.P. Morgan upgrades to Overweight
Jun. 22, 2022 10:34 AM ETBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Shares of Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) are rising 1.7% in Wednesday morning trading, as J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Mueller upgrades the retail REIT to Overweight from Neutral.
- "We think the company is well positioned to generate growth with a strong leasing pipeline and double-digit rent spreads, and a visible redevelopment pipeline that should be additive to FFO & NAV/share growth," Mueller wrote in a note.
- Meanwhile, a group of 17 analysts view Brixmor's (BRX) 2022 FFO at $1.93, a Y/Y increase of 10.46%. And 16 analysts see its FFO rising 5.5% Y/Y in 2023.
- Mueller added that Brixmor (BRX) stock is screening "on the cheaper side of the strip center group." BRX shares are off nearly 22% YTD and almost -18% M/M.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, though, sees Brixmor (BRX) as a Hold, with the poorest marks in growth and momentum. Still, the Average Wall Street Analyst views BRX at a Buy (5 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 10 Hold).
- Previously, (June 12) SA contributor Gen Alpha said Brixmor is a "quality income buy."