Brixmor Property shares edge up as J.P. Morgan upgrades to Overweight

Jun. 22, 2022 10:34 AM ETBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Woman Christmas shopping wearing a facemask

andresr/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shares of Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX) are rising 1.7% in Wednesday morning trading, as J.P. Morgan analyst Michael Mueller upgrades the retail REIT to Overweight from Neutral.
  • "We think the company is well positioned to generate growth with a strong leasing pipeline and double-digit rent spreads, and a visible redevelopment pipeline that should be additive to FFO & NAV/share growth," Mueller wrote in a note.
  • Meanwhile, a group of 17 analysts view Brixmor's (BRX) 2022 FFO at $1.93, a Y/Y increase of 10.46%. And 16 analysts see its FFO rising 5.5% Y/Y in 2023.
  • Mueller added that Brixmor (BRX) stock is screening "on the cheaper side of the strip center group." BRX shares are off nearly 22% YTD and almost -18% M/M.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, though, sees Brixmor (BRX) as a Hold, with the poorest marks in growth and momentum. Still, the Average Wall Street Analyst views BRX at a Buy (5 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 10 Hold).
  • Previously, (June 12) SA contributor Gen Alpha said Brixmor is a "quality income buy."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.