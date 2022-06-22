Elon Musk's Twitter acquisition saga seen heading towards 'some sort of finale'

A day after Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) board of directors recommended its shareholders sign off on Elon Musk's proposed acquisition of the social media giant, speculation continued to grow over whether Musk's initial $44B buyout will be Twitter's (TWTR) final selling price.

"Now, time is ticking," said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives about the deal and a special shareholders meeting on the matter that will likely be held later this summer. Ives said that while he believes Twitter's (TWTR) shareholders will "clearly approve" the acquisition, questions remain about just what size a check Musk will end up cutting for the company.

According to Ives, there is no secret behind what he called the "one major elephant in the room" that is on everyone's minds with regards to the ongoing Musk-Twitter saga.

"Musk and his team are going through the firehose of raw data related to the fake accounts [and] bots" to determine what Ives said was the "hot button 5% or less" figure that Musk has brought up as one of major issues that needs to be resolved before a deal is completed.

Musk's original agreement pegged Twitter's (TWTR) value at $54.20 a share. By Tuesday, Twitter (TWTR) shares traded at just under $39 a share, which Ives said reflected a "highly skeptical" belief on Wall Street that the deal would be finalized under its original terms.

Due to Musk's questions about fake accounts and the decline in Twitter's (TWTR) share price, Ives said he believes there is an approximately 60% chance that the deal will go through, but at a price of between $42 and $45 a share. And, according to Ives, that leaves a 40% chance that Musk walks away from the deal and pays a $1B breakup fee. However, if Musk did that, Ives said the Tesla (TSLA) chief executive would "likely end up in a nasty court battle with Twitter's board for the coming months."

After assessing the lay of the land between Musk and Twitter (TWTR), Ives said that as Musk decides whether to move forward or walk away from his high-profile buyout bid, "The Twitter soap opera is clearly coming to some sort of finale."

Last week, Musk took questions from Twitter (TWTR) employees at a company town hall meeting, and said "Freedom of reach" was one of the main issues critical to Twitter's (TWTR) future.