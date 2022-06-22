Phibro Animal Health, Rejuvenate Bio to make gene therapy for mitral valve disease in dogs

Jun. 22, 2022 10:35 AM ETPhibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Young happy veterinary nurse smiling while playing with a dog. High quality photo

herraez/iStock via Getty Images

  • Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and Rejuvenate Bio on Wednesday announced a development and commercialization collaboration for a gene therapy to treat mitral valve disease (MVD) in dogs.
  • MVD is caused due to a problem in the valve between the left heart chambers, which can cause blood to flow backward from the lower chamber to the upper. This condition often results in a characteristic heart murmur.
  • According to PAHC, MVD is believed to be present in about 7% of all dogs and can be as high as 80% for some breeds.
  • The objective of the collaboration between Phibro and Rejuvenate Bio is to make and commercialize a gene therapy with the intent to not only stop MVD before it results in heart failure but reverse some or all the damage done to the heart.
  • "We expect to file for a conditional approval (for the gene therapy) as early as 2023," said Rejuvenate Bio CEO Daniel Oliver. The San Diego, Calif.-based company is focused on reversing aging and developing treatments for age-related diseases.
  • PAHC stock was marginally higher at $18.40 in morning trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.