Phibro Animal Health, Rejuvenate Bio to make gene therapy for mitral valve disease in dogs
Jun. 22, 2022 10:35 AM ETPhibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and Rejuvenate Bio on Wednesday announced a development and commercialization collaboration for a gene therapy to treat mitral valve disease (MVD) in dogs.
- MVD is caused due to a problem in the valve between the left heart chambers, which can cause blood to flow backward from the lower chamber to the upper. This condition often results in a characteristic heart murmur.
- According to PAHC, MVD is believed to be present in about 7% of all dogs and can be as high as 80% for some breeds.
- The objective of the collaboration between Phibro and Rejuvenate Bio is to make and commercialize a gene therapy with the intent to not only stop MVD before it results in heart failure but reverse some or all the damage done to the heart.
- "We expect to file for a conditional approval (for the gene therapy) as early as 2023," said Rejuvenate Bio CEO Daniel Oliver. The San Diego, Calif.-based company is focused on reversing aging and developing treatments for age-related diseases.
