PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) said late Tuesday that the Minnesota Court of Appeals granted its motion to dismiss the last remaining challenge to the air permit for its proposed $1B NorthMet copper-nickel mine in the state.

According to PolyMet (PLM), the court said project opponents failed to properly serve the company under Minnesota Rules of Civil Appellate Procedure, which meant the court lacked jurisdiction.

Barring an appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court, the ruling appears to end various legal challenges brought against the permit since it was issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency more than three years ago.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently warned the project risked raising levels of mercury and other pollutants in the St. Louis River downstream from the mine.