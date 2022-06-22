FedEx to launch Picture Proof of Delivery just in time for busy holiday season

Jun. 22, 2022 10:52 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments

Shipping

400tmax/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • In its step to enhance its e-commerce services offering, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will offer Picture Proof of Delivery for express and ground residential deliveries in the U.S. and Canada that are released without a signature.
  • Customers will receive a photo showing the exact location of their package once it's delivered to their doorstep, by simply tracking their package.
  • Picture Proof of Delivery will be free, easily accessible through FedEx tracking tools, and will not require enrollment.
  • The service will be soon available to FedEx Delivery Manager users in select markets, followed by a general release in U.S. and  Canada.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.