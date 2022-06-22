FedEx to launch Picture Proof of Delivery just in time for busy holiday season
Jun. 22, 2022 10:52 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- In its step to enhance its e-commerce services offering, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will offer Picture Proof of Delivery for express and ground residential deliveries in the U.S. and Canada that are released without a signature.
- Customers will receive a photo showing the exact location of their package once it's delivered to their doorstep, by simply tracking their package.
- Picture Proof of Delivery will be free, easily accessible through FedEx tracking tools, and will not require enrollment.
- The service will be soon available to FedEx Delivery Manager users in select markets, followed by a general release in U.S. and Canada.