Healthy Extracts' rises 10% on positive data from Whitney Johns Active trial
Jun. 22, 2022 11:06 AM ETHealthy Extracts Inc. (HYEX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Healthy Extracts (OTCQB:HYEX) is trading 10% higher after it said a key ingredient in its dietary supplement, Whitney Johns Active, has been clinically proven to increase nitric oxide by 73% and oxygen consumption by 24%, which enhances physical performance.
- An independent clinical study published in the Journal of Sports Medicine and Therapy showed that a major ingredient included in Active, bergamot-derived polyphenolic fraction "gold" (BPF Gold), creates an antioxidant effect and enhances the release of nitric oxide.
- "Such clinically-verified benefits assure our customers that ACTIVE’s plant-based formulation can enhance their physical performance and health," said Duke Pitts, President of Healthy Extracts.