SEC cancels Plandai's penalties linked to legacy civil action

Jun. 22, 2022 11:13 AM ETPlandaí Biotechnology, Inc. (PLPL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Plandai Biotechnology (OTCPK:PLPL) said that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) canceled civil penalties and interest totaling ~$200K related to the SEC's 2018 action against the company and its former Chairman and CEO Roger Duffield.
  • Tad Mailander, Plandai's CEO and director, said in a June 22 press release that for the past two years the company worked with the SEC to resolve its legacy financial burdens.
  • "The Commission's decision to cancel the fine and interest completes the settlement of all known significant legacy debt against the Company, including the previously announced settlement and release of $6.9 million in outstanding notes payable to Berkshire Capital Management Co. and various third-party legacy lenders," said Mailander.
  • Plandai is also continuing its due diligence and discussions related to a potential licensing deal with Puri Blood, and other acquisition opportunities. Plus, the company is in the process of engaging a PCAOB audit firm to complete its two year audit, to file a registration statement with the SEC.
