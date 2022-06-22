Rhythm Pharma launches Imcivree in Germany to treat obesity caused by deficiencies
Jun. 22, 2022 11:21 AM ETRhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) on Wednesday said its Imcivree (setmelanotide) medicine is now available to patients in Germany.
- RYTM's Imcivree got a marketing authorization from the European Commission last year for the treatment of obesity and the control of hunger caused due to two types of deficiencies in adults and children 6 years old and older.
- The deficiencies are pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) deficiency and leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency.
- A German committee earlier this year voted to exclude Imcivree from its lifestyle exemption list for POMC or LEPR deficiency obesity. In Germany, drugs classified as lifestyle drugs, which include those designed to effect weight loss, smoking cessation or hair loss, are not eligible for reimbursement.
- However, RYTM said it had now got an exemption and that the medicine was now eligible for national coverage and reimbursement.
- RYTM stock added 8.3% to $4.55 in morning trading.