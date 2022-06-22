Newly public EV maker Phoenix Motor (NASDAQ:PEV) saw its stock rocket 45% on Wednesday, but the shares are still trading about 34% below their initial public offering price.

Shares of Phoenix, which is a spinout of SPI Energy (SPI), opened at $3.51, recently changing hands at $4.97, up 45%, at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET.

The company went public on June 8 following a downsized $16M initial public offering of 2.1M shares priced at $7.50 per share.

Phoenix (PEV) is a maker of EV drive trains, chargers and light-to-medium duty EVs. The company operates two brands: Phoenix Motorcars for medium duty EVs, EV forklifts and chargers, and EdisonFuture, which is focused on developing lighter duty EVs.

