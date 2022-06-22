Canada OKs laws to boost domestic content on video streamers

Jun. 22, 2022

  • Canada has approved new laws that compel video streamers (including YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and TikTok (BDNCE)) to boost Canadian content shown to domestic users when they log in.
  • The government has also worked to implement quotas for home-grown content on longer-form video services such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).
  • Canada's far-reaching attempt to pass similar legislation last year failed to win approval; since then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party won an early election.
  • The new laws mirror similar legislation regulating television and radio broadcasters in Canada, who are compelled to air a certain amount of Canadian-made content (ranging from 35-50%) in order to receive broadcast licenses.
  • Canada will also demand streaming and video-sharing companies make annual payments (estimated at C$1B, or about $770M) to fund Canadian artists, says Pablo Rodriguez, the minister responsible for cultural affairs.
