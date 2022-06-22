Ford finalizes on German plant closure in 2025
Jun. 22, 2022 11:25 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ford (NYSE:F) confirmed that it will not replace the German-made Focus hatchback after its lifecycle ends in 2025.
- Forbes reported citing conference call of journalists who were informed by Ford of Europe Chairman Stuart Rowley that he is hunting for "alternative opportunities" for the Saarlouis body assembly and manufacturing operation.
- The location has been Ford's continental mainstay since 1929 and will now take the major share of production of Volkswagen MEB-based EVs from 2023.
- The options for Ford include selling the plant to another automaker or repurposing it for other, unconfirmed operations.