Boeing (NYSE:BA) CEO David Calhoun expects supply chain problems will persist through most of 2023, pointing to the company's "big, complicated supply chain with a lot of fragility built into it," leading to problems when delays happen.

"The shift from demand to now supply issues... is remarkable, the speed with which it happened... and will probably stay that way in my view almost to the end of next year," Calhoun reportedly told Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, adding "the biggest restraint of all for that mid-tier set of suppliers and sub-tier set of suppliers is labor availability."

The Boeing (BA) CEO offered a bit of hopeful news for shareholders that he believes "the drip, drip, drip" of bad news that has long hindered the company is coming to an end.

"The [subject] that is becoming as important as the efficiency of an airplane is the emissions of an airplane," Calhoun also said. "When we think about fleet planning today, it's almost becoming equal parts efficiency and emissions... the pressures are going to get more severe, not less."

Boeing (BA) last month pointed to supply chain disruptions that were affecting production of 737 MAX jets, which were slowed by shortages of a single type of wiring connector.