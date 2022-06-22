Universal Beijing resort starting limited reopening for weekend
Jun. 22, 2022 11:37 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Theme park Universal Beijing Resort (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will gradually restart operations this weekend as it and other Chinese attractions wrestle with COVID-19 outbreaks.
- The resort had delayed a reopening two weeks ago due to surges in the ongoing pandemic.
- Now it will resume operations in stages, featuring strict controls on guest flow and strong prevention/control measures, it says.
- The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and Universal CityWalk Beijing will open to guests at noon on Friday; Universal Studios Beijing will reopen Saturday; and NUO Resort Hotel will reopen July 1.
- Along with time and capacity restrictions, guests will need to provide negative test results, wear masks and observe social distancing practices.