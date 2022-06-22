Universal Beijing resort starting limited reopening for weekend

Jun. 22, 2022 11:37 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Universal Studios Opens China Theme Park In Beijing

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

  • Theme park Universal Beijing Resort (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will gradually restart operations this weekend as it and other Chinese attractions wrestle with COVID-19 outbreaks.
  • The resort had delayed a reopening two weeks ago due to surges in the ongoing pandemic.
  • Now it will resume operations in stages, featuring strict controls on guest flow and strong prevention/control measures, it says.
  • The Universal Studios Grand Hotel and Universal CityWalk Beijing will open to guests at noon on Friday; Universal Studios Beijing will reopen Saturday; and NUO Resort Hotel will reopen July 1.
  • Along with time and capacity restrictions, guests will need to provide negative test results, wear masks and observe social distancing practices.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.