Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) dropped 2.4%, though the shares continue to trade above the $203/share sale price with Continental Grain/Cargill after Nasdaq published a delisting notice in error late Tuesday.

Nasdaq at one point on Tuesday published an alert that said the deal would be closing on June 23, though Nasdaq subsequently published another notice that said the closing was TBA.

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) told Seeking Alpha in an email that that Nasdaq published the notice in error and it has since been removed.

The potential closing this week was a surprise to traders who some believes the transaction may be blocked by antitrust regulators. Sanderson Farms (SAFM) has traded above the $203 deal since last Tuesday as some investors appear to hope that the transaction will be blocked and SAFM will be valued solely on its fundamentals, which have been improving due to inflation of chicken prices.

CNBC's David Faber in early March reported the sale would likely be blocked unless some changes are made to the transaction.

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer wrote in a note last Tuesday that he sees potential upside in a deal break. If Barclays were to value the stock on simple DCF or target multiple, the price target would be $250/share based. The analyst sees modest downside case to $176 and a more optimistic upside case to $324.

Skepticism about antitrust approval comes as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and others in February renewed a call for DOJ to scrutinize the deal because it raised "significant" antitrust concerns.

Recall in December the planned sale received a "second request" from the Dept. of Justice in regards to its antitrust review of the deal. From the start, when the deal was announced in August, it appeared that the deal was expected to see scrutiny from regulators.