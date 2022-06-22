Bill to rein in pharmacy agents heads to Senate after committee vote
Jun. 22, 2022
- The Senate Commerce Committee voted 19-9 on Wednesday to advance Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act to the full Senate as the U.S. lawmakers increase scrutiny over pharmacy benefit managers.
- U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) introduced the bill in May to broaden the authority of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over the pricing practices of PBMs, which operate as middlemen between drugmakers and consumers.
- The bipartisan bill would prohibit spread pricing by PBMs and authorize the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general to seek civil penalties.
- PBMs decide which drugs get covered by health plans and negotiate prices with manufacturers. Leading PBMs include the Caremark unit of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Evernorth of Cigna (CI), OptumRx of UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and IngenioRx of Anthem (ANTM).
- Last week, the FTC voted unanimously to adopt a policy statement intending to more closely examine the rebates and fees paid by drug manufacturers to PBMs to get preferred coverage for their products.