Korn/Ferry (NYSE:KFY) represented one of the standout gainers in Wednesday's intraday trading, climbing in the wake of a strong earnings report. Meanwhile, Enanta (ENTA) rose after filing a patent infringement suit related to Pfizer's (PFE) Paxlovid COVID drug.

New Relic (NEWR) also made the list of notable midday gainers. The stock rallied on news that an activist investor has taken a sizable stake in the company.

Looking to the downside, Dow Inc. (DOW) dropped after Credit Suisse turned bearish on the company.

Gainers

Korn/Ferry (KFY) showed strength in midday trading after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Shares climbed about 4%, as the management consulting firm also raised its dividend and provided an upbeat forecast.

The company reported a Q4 profit that topped analysts' projections, with revenue that rose 30% from last year to reach $727M. The firm predicted Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.42 to $1.58, coming in above the $1.39 that experts were predicting.

Meanwhile, Enanta (ENTA) also recorded midday gains, bolstered by news that the company had filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Pfizer (PFE). The case revolves around PFE's blockbuster COVID treatment Paxlovid.

ENTA claims Paxlovid violates a patent related to a COVID drug it currently has in development. The firm says the patent, granted earlier this month, relates to "coronavirus protease inhibitors invented by Enanta scientists."

In other news, New Relic (NEWR) climbed almost 7% in intraday action on news that the performance monitoring software maker has drawn the attention of activist investor Jana Partners. According to regulatory filings, Jana has taken a 5.3% stake in NEWR.

Decliner

A bearish analyst comment sparked selling in Dow Inc. (DOW). Shares of the chemical maker dropped nearly 6% in intraday action after Credit Suisse cut its rating on DOW to Underperform from Neutral.

Credit Suisse attributed the move to changing buying habits among consumers, which leave basic chemical producers "overearning, just as there appears to be a consumer shift away from goods to services."

