Guggenheim has cut its estimates on Snap (NYSE:SNAP) after processing a harsh May warning from the company on missing second-quarter guidance.

Snap had said it would see Q2 revenues and adjusted EBITDA growth "below the low end" of its prior guidance - but not by just how much, analyst Michael Morris noted.

"As we believe revenue softness has been demand, not supply, driven (overall usage trends per the company's ads manager have continued to show global growth), we review third-party data covering visitation to the company's online ad portal," Morris wrote.

That look at SimilarWeb data (which Guggenheim has tracked since 2018) shows a "meaningful sequential decline" into the second quarter - a drop Morris is using to peg a cut in its ad growth estimate to $1.08B (or 10% quarterly growth).

That's "meaningfully" below consensus for $1.16B, but "we believe it realistically reflects the broad-based slowdown in ad-demand growth that drove the company's guidance revision."

Longer term, though, the firm still sees Snap (SNAP) as a "sustainably high-demand platform" for a core younger user base - and the coming quarters will likely see not just slower revenue growth but "a sharper focus on spending rationalization," building long-term strength.

It's maintaining a Buy rating, but bringing its 12-month price target down to $18 from $35. Snap stock (SNAP) is up 2.3% Wednesday at midday, and so the target implies a more modest 37% long-term upside.