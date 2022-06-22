Azcom Technology selects Keysight to verify open radio access network equipment compliant to O-RAN specifications
Jun. 22, 2022 12:03 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Azcom Technology, a provider of wireless solutions and certification services, has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect solutions, part of Keys Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) for verifying Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) equipment.
- Based in Italy, Azcom uses KORA solutions to validate performance and compliance of O-RAN Radio and Distributed Units (O-RU and O-DU) implementation to specifications set by the O-RAN ALLIANCE, as well as to verify interoperability between these network elements.
- “As a provider of cutting-edge product engineering services to global customers for more than two decades, Azcom is excited to expand its use of Keysight’s software-centric emulation, test and validation tools. Keysight’s Open RAN Studio Player is a highly versatile and easy-to-use tool. Keysight’s open RAN solutions enable Azcom to accelerate the development of proprietary solutions as well as efficiently provide leading certification services critical to the rapid advancement of the open RAN community.” said Davide Denti, 5G RU product manager at Azcom.