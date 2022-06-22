Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock is receiving yet more skeptical reviews from Wall Street analysts ahead of its earnings release on June 27.

Seaport Research Partners analyst Mitch Kummetz was the latest to offer a cautious perspective on the stock, downgrading the stock to “Neutral” as the risk/reward dynamics balance out. He explained that Nike’s resilience as the rest of the retail sector reels is a trend that defies logic.

“There’s a disconnect between sentiment and reality,” he wrote to clients on Wednesday. “Sentiment isn’t exactly great, seeing how NKE’s shares are down 39% from their 52-week high, but that’s actually better than the company’s average peer, which is down 46% on average.”

He added that the stock’s PE multiple of about 23x is about double that of its peer group. As growing inflation and supply chain risks as well as the slowdown in spending across China will impact Nike (NKE) just as much if not more than the peer group, that premium is hard to justify in his mind.

He noted that a shift from athletic to non-athletic apparel trends, demand slipping at key franchises, and slower traffic to key partners like Foot Locker (FL) are Nike-specific risks that add to the broader macroeconomic troubles confronting the industry.

A similarly skeptical pre-earnings note was authored by Bank of America analyst Lorraine Hutchinson on Wednesday, as well. However, her concerns were much more pointed on overall macro issues and softness in China sales that are suspected to be an overhang on the upcoming quarterly report.

“We reiterate our Neutral rating as we think the risks around the choppy environment in China and a faltering US/EMEA macro picture balance the long term positives of elevated innovation and the margin benefits of a shift to DTC,” she told clients. “Conditions in China remain clouded by COVID shutdowns, making it difficult to chart a recovery trajectory for [fiscal 2023].”

Electing to take a cautious approach, Hutchinson cut her price target on the stock slightly to $122 from $125. Shares of the Beaverton-based apparel and footwear manufacturer fell nearly 3% in midday trading on Wednesday.

Read more on the diverse array of expectations for the company’s upcoming quarterly report.