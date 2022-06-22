What to expect from BlackBerry's Q1 earnings?
Jun. 22, 2022 12:05 PM ETBlackBerry Limited (BB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $159.78M (-8.2% Y/Y).
- BlackBerry (BB) last posted mixed Q4 results, with licensing revenue beating expectation and gross margin rate coming in at 55%. The company said at the time it expects licensing revenue to be minimal in FY2023, excluding anything related to the patent sale.
- For the cyber business, the company expects to deliver billings growth between 8% to 12% for the year mainly as a result of increased traction from security products. Billings are expected to be higher in each quarter, but revenue for the full year is expected to be roughly flat year-over-year.
- Looking ahead, BlackBerry said it expects internet of things revenue to be between $200 million and $210 million, despite some headwinds in the auto industry. In May it signed a multi-year deal with Magna International (MGA) to work together on next-generation Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.
- The software company said in May it was expecting to generate more than $1 billion in revenue by 2027, aided by its internet of things business.
- It also settled an old lawsuit over the BlackBerry 10 smartphone for $165M, a move that will avoid a trial in the United States.
- However, a recent bearish SA contributor analysis warned that BlackBerry is "barely profitable and with stagnating revenue", with a long wait ahead for growth and turnaround and 2023 likely to be another year of negative profits.
- SA has also warned that the stock is at risk of performing badly.
- Over the last 2 years, BB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.