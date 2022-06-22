Carlsberg CFO Heine Dalsgaard resigns

Jun. 22, 2022 12:05 PM ETCarlsberg A/S (CABGY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Chief financial officer of Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY-1% Heine Dalsgaard steps down to take up the CFO role in equity-backed firm in some other industry, the Danish brewer told Wednesday.
  • "He has been instrumental in driving the improvements that Carlsberg has delivered. Thanks to Heine, our Funding the Journey culture with focus on costs and cash is today well embedded across the Group," said Carlsberg CEO Cees ’t Hart.
  • Carlsberg will start the search for its new CFO while Dalsgaard will continue until Dec. 31 2022, at the latest.
  • Earlier in the day, Carlsberg is tipped by Deutsche Bank to boost guidance
