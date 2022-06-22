Lytus Technologies stock rallies 24%, trading 612% above IPO price

Jun. 22, 2022 12:06 PM ET

Lytus Technologies (NASDAQ:LYT) stock rallied 24% midday Wednesday, with shares now trading 612% higher since their market debut last week.

Shares of Lytus, which provides streaming and telemedicine services, opened at $27.59. The stock recently changed hands at $33.83, up 24%, at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET.

Lytus went public on June 15, with shares rocketing 260% to close at $17.01. The company offered 2.6M shares for $4.75 per share, raising $12.4M, a deal that had been downsized from a previous proposal of around $19M.

Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, Lytus serves as a holding company for India-based Lytus Technologies Private Ltd., India-based CCD CATV Network Private Ltd., and US-based Global Health Services Inc., also called GHSI. The company provides streaming, cable and telemedicine services in India and telemedicine services in the US through GHSI.

