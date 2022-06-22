HLS Therapeutics to get reimbursement for heart drug Vascepa in New Brunswick

Jun. 22, 2022 12:20 PM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Human Heart

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • HLS Therapeutics said it signed product listing agreements (PLA) with New Brunswick, Northwest Territories and the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) for First Nations and Inuit peoples, for public reimbursement of heart drug Vascepa on their respective public prescription drug insurance plans.
  • HLS has licensed exclusive rights to Vascepa for the Canadian market from Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN).
  • Under the PLAs, which are in effect, Vascepa will be reimbursed for the secondary prevention of cardiovascular events (cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke, coronary revascularization or hospitalization for unstable angina) in statin-treated patients with established cardiovascular disease and elevated triglycerides, HLS said in a June 22 press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.