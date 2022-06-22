HLS Therapeutics to get reimbursement for heart drug Vascepa in New Brunswick
Jun. 22, 2022 12:20 PM ETAmarin Corporation plc (AMRN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- HLS Therapeutics said it signed product listing agreements (PLA) with New Brunswick, Northwest Territories and the Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) for First Nations and Inuit peoples, for public reimbursement of heart drug Vascepa on their respective public prescription drug insurance plans.
- HLS has licensed exclusive rights to Vascepa for the Canadian market from Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN).
- Under the PLAs, which are in effect, Vascepa will be reimbursed for the secondary prevention of cardiovascular events (cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke, coronary revascularization or hospitalization for unstable angina) in statin-treated patients with established cardiovascular disease and elevated triglycerides, HLS said in a June 22 press release.