Spending in the global oil E&P industry is "poised to accelerate broadly" and drive an increase in production, Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) CEO Olivier Le Peuch said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

"The need for reliable energy supply and reinvestment in our industry remain very compelling, and will ultimately extend the growth cycle, both in terms of duration and magnitude," Le Peuch told the J.P. Morgan Energy Conference.

The CEO said he sees the offshore oil sector as a major driver of growth, anticipating 50% growth in offshore investment over the next four years compared with the 2016-19 period.

Le Peuch also expects improved pricing in the oilfield services industry, which was hit hard by the COVID-driven price downturn.

Schlumberger (SLB) -2% in Wednesday's trading, part of a broad decline in energy-related equities as crude oil prices turn sharply lower.