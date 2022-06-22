Swiss gene-editing firm CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is trading lower for the second straight session on Wednesday, extending the decline triggered by the presentation on its Innovation Day.

However, the clinical-stage biotech remains a favorite among Wall Street analysts with a far higher number of Buy recommendations than Sell and Hold ratings.

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad sees the selloff as “more of a knee-jerk response,” and thinks that the company’s current valuation doesn’t reflect its immuno-oncology programs.

The updates in the presentation “highlight the long-term focus of the company to be a leader in gene editing,” Bloomberg reported quoting Prasad, who has an Outperform rating on CRISPR (CRSP).

Meanwhile, BMO analyst Kostas Biliouris, with an Outperform rating on the stock, wrote: “Given the updates, we believe that CRISPR’s pipeline is now among the richest and most diverse in the gene-editing space”

Biliouris expects the introduction of new programs to offset the termination of the CTX120 program for multiple myeloma (MM), which according to the analyst, has “disappointed investors.”

Despite early data on efficacy and safety, the company decided to end the development of CTX120 for MM due to the high threshold created by the recently approved multiple myeloma therapy CARVYKTI, CRISPR’s (CRSP) Chief Medical Officer Phuong Khanh Morrow said.

“While the platform development and long-term strategy look interesting, we might anticipate some nearer-term weakness as the company pivots to next-gen programs” in oncology and regenerative medicine, Chardan analyst Geulah Livshits argued, with a Buy rating.

Wall Street has remained bullish on CRISPR (CRSP) stock, with an average rating of Buy from analysts in line with Seeking Alpha author ratings. However, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rated ANTM as a Hold.