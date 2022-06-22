Canada's CPI jumps 7.7% in May in biggest yearly increase since 1983
Jun. 22, 2022 12:29 PM ETiShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Canada's consumer price index ("CPI") surged 7.7% Y/Y in its largest yearly increase since January 1983 and up from a 6.8% gain in April, Statistics Canada said.
- Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 6.3% Y/Y following a 5.8% increase in April. "Price pressures continued to be broad-based, pinching the pocketbooks of Canadians and in some cases affecting their ability to meet day-to-day expenses," Statistics Canada said.
- The S&P/TSX Composite Index is dropping 1.2% in Wednesday midday trading. iShares MSCI Canada Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) is falling 1.1% in midday Wednesday trading.
- Gasoline prices rose 12.0% from April. Higher prices for services, such as hotels and restaurants, also contributed to the inflation gauge. Energy prices increases 34.8% on a Y/Y basis. Prices for food and shelter remained elevated.
- Meanwhile, average hourly wages rose 3.9% Y/Y in May, indicating that, on average, prices rose at a faster pace than wages in the past year.
- Early this month, the Bank of Canada hiked its key rate by 50 basis points to 1.5% in an effort to tamp down inflation