Canada's CPI jumps 7.7% in May in biggest yearly increase since 1983

Jun. 22, 2022 12:29 PM ETiShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

Canada Economy Improves and Returns to Normal After Crisis

ronniechua/iStock via Getty Images

  • Canada's consumer price index ("CPI") surged 7.7% Y/Y in its largest yearly increase since January 1983 and up from a 6.8% gain in April, Statistics Canada said.
  • Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 6.3% Y/Y following a 5.8% increase in April. "Price pressures continued to be broad-based, pinching the pocketbooks of Canadians and in some cases affecting their ability to meet day-to-day expenses," Statistics Canada said.
  • The S&P/TSX Composite Index is dropping 1.2% in Wednesday midday trading. iShares MSCI Canada Index ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) is falling 1.1% in midday Wednesday trading.
  • Gasoline prices rose 12.0% from April. Higher prices for services, such as hotels and restaurants, also contributed to the inflation gauge. Energy prices increases 34.8% on a Y/Y basis. Prices for food and shelter remained elevated.
  • Meanwhile, average hourly wages rose 3.9% Y/Y in May, indicating that, on average, prices rose at a faster pace than wages in the past year.
  • Early this month, the Bank of Canada hiked its key rate by 50 basis points to 1.5% in an effort to tamp down inflation
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.