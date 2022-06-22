Amazon Web Services partners with Trade Desk's UID2 for marketers to integrate first-party data
Jun. 22, 2022 12:35 PM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD), AMZNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services will partner with Unified ID 2.0, an open-sourced alternative identifier developed by The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and supported by over 40 publishers, Adweek reported.
- The partnership enables AWS to act as a private operator of UID2 which means marketers can directly integrate their first-party data, if they house it with AWS, along with publisher data, minting UID2 tokens without intermediary steps.
- Other data firms and agency networks like Snowflake, InfoSum and IPG have signed up to be private operators of UID2 or parties that process identifiable information in a way The Trade Desk deems privacy safe.
- Advertisers will be able to seamlessly integrate their data housed on AWS with UID2 via a technology called Nitro Enclaves.