PNM Resources raised at Mizuho on anticipated Avangrid deal

Jun. 22, 2022 12:38 PM ETPNM Resources, Inc. (PNM), AGRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

High voltage power line in a field at sunset

igorbondarenko/iStock via Getty Images

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) +2.3% in Wednesday's trading as Mizuho upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $52 price target, saying it continues to expect Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) will buy the company for $50.30/share.

Investors would realize an annualized return of 18%, assuming a transaction close by May 2023, according to Mizuho analyst Paul Fremont.

While the ALJ recommended a rate cut of $98.3M, which represents a near-term cash drain on the company, we believe the longer-term cash flow of the company will remain intact," Fremont writes, as he expects PNM (PNM) will file a GRC by year-end with "a constructive outcome to support the long-term cash flow."

PNM's (PNM) failure to get regulators to agree to a merger is "further concerning since it appears that was the company's only plan for the future," Power Hedge wrote earlier this year in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.