OpenTable makes investment, enters strategic partnership with inline
Jun. 22, 2022 12:40 PM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- OpenTable, a part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) and the inline group has announced that the two parties have entered into a strategic partnership.
- inline is a leading software provider for online reservations, table management system and other productivity tools for restaurants in East Asia.
- OpenTable diners will soon have the ability to book reservations and order food at some of the most popular restaurants in the region, powered by inline, and inline restaurant customers will gain access to OpenTable's expansive global dining network.
- "inline has quickly built a leadership position in select markets in Asia and is growing throughout the region," said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable.