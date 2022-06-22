McDonald's Corporation <<MCD>> posted one of the biggest gains in the restaurant sector in Wednesday morning trading after BTIG reiterated a bullish view on the stock.

Channel checks with franchisees by BTIG showed sales strength, despite the macro headwinds.

Analyst Peter Saleh "We recently conducted a round of franchisee checks to gauge sales trends, major initiatives and general sentiment for the McDonald's system, in addition to the checks on McPlant published last week. Our conversations indicated same-store sales improved sequentially through the second quarter, despite record high fuel prices and inflationary pressures, as consumers gravitate toward familiar and trusted brands."

Recent sales strength at the chain were noted to be led by breakfast, delivery and gains with the loyalty program, in addition to several menu price hikes which were fired off to offset record commodity and labor inflation.

Saleh and team maintained a Buy rating on MCD and price target of $280 due to the indication of sales momentum, defensive nature of the stock, and global diversification of the business.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) can be expected to report Q2 earnings during the last week in July.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on MCD is only at Hold, but it is the 9th highest in the restaurant sector.