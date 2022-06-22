Interpublic Group, SpringHill Co. form joint venture
Jun. 22, 2022 1:08 PM ETThe Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) and The SpringHill Co., has announced the formation of a joint venture, IPG x The SpringHill Co.
- The joint venture will supercharge The SpringHill Co.’s mission to empower and elevate creators of color by connecting them to IPG clients, some of the world’s largest and most recognizable brands, to support, shape and jumpstart influential, culture-defining projects.
- Through the partnership, IPG and The SpringHill Company will leverage IPG’s industry-leading audience data and analytics capabilities to better understand and inform new projects and deliver consumer-first insights that reach individuals and communities with precision and impact.
- “IPG’s people, clients and communities will all benefit from close collaboration with The SpringHill Company as we look to spark important, and sometimes difficult, conversations, elevate voices that need to be heard and help our clients connect with new creative perspectives and purpose-driven projects.” commented Philippe Krakowsky, CEO of Interpublic Group.