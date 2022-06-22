Supply chain shortages that persist in the auto space show no signs of rolling off soon, according to Daimler Truck (OTC:DTRUY) CEO Martin Daum.

Daum told CNBC that truck manufacturers are under “enormous pressure” as they remain short of parts, chips, and more.

“I would say it’s one of the worst years ever in my long career in trucking, where we sometimes have to touch a truck three, four times to add the missing parts,” he told the outlet.

While the chip shortage is projected to be mitigated to a degree in coming months, Daum indicated that overall parts shortages remain as a significant pressure on production timelines. The scarceness of supplies only add to general inflationary pressures that has caused not only Daimler (OTC:DTRUY), but numerous automakers to pass on unprecedented price increases to customers.

While Daum remained optimistic that trends can turn into 2023, pressure is likely to persist for at least the next few months.

